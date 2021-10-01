New Brighton teacher helps pupils plant seeds to a better life
Charles Duna primary aquaponics system will benefit entire community
Jarren Gangiah, a grade 7 science teacher at Charles Duna Primary School in Gqeberha , is no ordinary teacher.
With more than 1,060 children at the New Brighton school, he is passionate about enhancing the lives and minds of his pupils and the surrounding communities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.