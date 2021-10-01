Mpho Moerane sworn in as mayor of Joburg as Matongo is honoured

Mpho Moerane was officially sworn in as the new City of Johannesburg Mayor on Friday.

Councillors held the 28th extraordinary council meeting at the metro centre in accordance with section 29 of the Municipal Structures Act of 1998 (Act 117 of 1998).

Moerane’s mayorship comes after the death of Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident earlier this month shortly after he took over from Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 in July this year.