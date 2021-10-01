Minors arrested in connection with cable theft in Komani

Two minors were arrested in Mlungisi, Komani, on Thursday after they were found in possession of suspected stolen copper cables.

Members of the Mlungisi Visible Policing Unit received information about suspected stolen goods and on investigation found the two children in possession of copper cables believed to be from a mini substation at a library in the township.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said the two were handed over to SAPS social workers and taken to a place of safety.

The cables are thought to be worth about R250,000.

