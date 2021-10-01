Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? Here’s why

“Sassa sends these cases to the banking sector for validation, which may take time in some cases. The main purpose is to double-check if applicants do not receive an income because part of the Covid-19 SRD criteria is that applicants should be unemployed and without any income,” said Memela-Khambula.

Last month Sassa told TimesLIVE applicants who receive Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments or are owed by the UIF can be rejected for the SRD grant. This can be cleared with the department of employment and labour.

The same can happen with newly unemployed applicants if the system does not reflect their new status.