Crew ignored procedures to prevent safety incident on SAA vaccine flight: CAA

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) probe into a safety incident on the controversial SAA flight that collected a consignment of Covid-19 vaccines from Brussels in February has found flight and ground crew did not execute necessary procedures to prevent the incident.

This was revealed by transport minister Fikile Mbalula in response to a parliamentary question posed by the DA about whether the investigation into the SAA “alpha floor event” had been concluded.

An alpha floor event is when an aircraft either on takeoff or landing does not have enough thrust and goes into a stall.

Onboard computers on Airbus aircraft are designed to automatically take control and prevent the plane crashing.

Such incidents are meant to be reported to the CAA within 24 to 72 hours of the event, but it was informed three weeks after the incident.