Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case set down for trial as she claims the state is out to get her

The perjury case against former social development minister and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has been set down to proceed for plea and trial on November 24, magistrate Betty Khumalo ruled on Friday.

Dlamini took the stand for the second time in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court after the director of public prosecutions took a decision to prosecute her for allegedly giving false evidence under oath in 2018.

Presenting Dlamini’s case, advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane raised objections, including concern over the “unlawful” involvement of the Hawks in the matter.

“My client is concerned about the involvement of the Hawks in this matter because, in our view, it is unlawful conduct on their part as it is not in accordance with the Police Service Act which established the Hawks. The mandate of the Hawks is very clear: to investigate, prevent and combat national priority offences, and these include serious commercial crimes, corruption and other serious crimes,” he said.