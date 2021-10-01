Alert level 1 is here, SA - here's how your life may change under the new restrictions

More than 17-million South Africans have been vaccinated since the launch of the vaccination drive, with more than 8.8-million people fully vaccinated. Ramaphosa said this is more than a fifth of the adult population.

He urged more eligible adults to help the fight against Covid-19 by vaccinating at public and private health facilities.

Here's how your life will change in five ways under level 1:

You now have a new curfew, but still can't be out after midnight

Curfew is now from 12 midnight to 4am. This means non-essential establishments like gyms, restaurants and bars should close by 11pm to allow employees to travel home before the curfew.

You can now have 2,000 people over at your outdoors wedding

Mass gatherings are allowed under level 1, provided the numbers do not exceed 2,000 outdoors and 750 indoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate 750 people, no more than half of the capacity may be used to allow for appropriate social distancing and ventilation.