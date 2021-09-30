Waterpolo coach in gag order drama

Last-minute bid to block podcast on relationship with St Andrew’s pupil who committed suicide dropped

Premium By Kathryn Kimberley -

Attempts by a teacher from Gqeberha to temporarily gag a podcaster from delving further into claims of an inappropriate relationship with a pupil at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda, fell by the wayside on Wednesday.



David Mackenzie, a pro water polo coach and former boarding house tutor at the prestigious all-boys school, had brought an 11th hour application to the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday in the hope of delaying the third instalment of the series titled “My Only Story”, due to be released early on Thursday morning...