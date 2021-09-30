Waterpolo coach in gag order drama
Last-minute bid to block podcast on relationship with St Andrew’s pupil who committed suicide dropped
Attempts by a teacher from Gqeberha to temporarily gag a podcaster from delving further into claims of an inappropriate relationship with a pupil at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda, fell by the wayside on Wednesday.
David Mackenzie, a pro water polo coach and former boarding house tutor at the prestigious all-boys school, had brought an 11th hour application to the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday in the hope of delaying the third instalment of the series titled “My Only Story”, due to be released early on Thursday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.