‘Watergate’ causes waves as Bhanga defends municipal staff
Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is at odds with his party’s campaign manager, Retief Odendaal, in the city after he came out in support of a municipal official accused of orchestrating the latest water outage.
Odendaal, who is also a DA MPL, came out guns blazing this week ,calling for water and sanitation director Barry Martin’s head to roll...
