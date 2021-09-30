‘Watergate’ causes waves as Bhanga defends municipal staff

Premium By Nomazima Nkosi -

Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is at odds with his party’s campaign manager, Retief Odendaal, in the city after he came out in support of a municipal official accused of orchestrating the latest water outage.



Odendaal, who is also a DA MPL, came out guns blazing this week ,calling for water and sanitation director Barry Martin’s head to roll...