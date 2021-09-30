News

SA moves back to lockdown level 1

The last time SA was under level 1 was between March and May this year.

By TimesLIVE - 30 September 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that SA would be moved to lockdown level 1.
Image: GCIS

SA will officially move to lockdown level 1 at midnight, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his address to the nation on Thursday.

The decision means that, among other things, the curfew has been shorted, restrictions on alcohol sales eased and more people are now allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings. Mask-wearing remains compulsory.

SA has been under lockdown level 2 since September 13. The last time SA was under level 1 was between March and May this year.

This is a developing story.

