Man convicted of murdering girlfriend allegedly kills new lover while on parole

A man who was out on parole after serving time for murdering his girlfriend has been arrested again for allegedly killing his new lover, North West police said.

Christopher Koketso Melore, 44, was arrested and appeared in court after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Mabebe, 38, in Taung on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said Melore stands accused of assaulting Mabebe after finding her with another man at his home at the weekend.

The police were called to the scene on Monday and discovered the lifeless body of Mabebe, who had multiple head injuries.

Melore was arrested and appeared in the Taung magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The matter was postponed to October 6.

Myburgh said further investigations revealed that Melore was out on parole after being sentenced to eight years for the murder of his previous girlfriend, Babuang Portia Ramose, 34, in Pudimoe in December 2009.

TimesLIVE