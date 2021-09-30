Hero gunned down while chasing robbery suspects
Tragedy unfolds in Newton Park after truck driver and passengers come under fire at petrol station
A Gqeberha man who died while putting his life on the line for a group of strangers has been hailed a hero by Nelson Mandela Bay residents.
Pierre Potgieter, 39, who worked at The Gun Shack in Newton Park, was shot in the head on Tuesday while heroically trying to chase down robbers fleeing from the scene...
