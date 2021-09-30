France honours top Nelson Mandela Bay environmentalist
Dr Lorien Pichegru presented with award for distinguished civil achievements by ambassador
A respected environmentalist and a proud ambassador of Nelson Mandela Bay was bestowed with one of the most prestigious distinctions by France.
Dr Lorien Pichegru, who has dedicated her life to the conservation of the marine environment in SA, received the Chevalier de l’Ordre du Merite (Knight of the Order of Merit) award from the ambassador of France in SA, Aurelien Lechevallier, on Monday evening...
