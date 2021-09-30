Call for women to stand united as little Kyle laid to rest

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



As the little brown coffin with Kyle Tiyo’s remains was carried into his family home, members of the Bethelsdorp community formed a guard of honour to pay their last respects to the 10-month-old.



Kyle’s life was brought to a traumatic end last week allegedly by his father, Jason Kevin Mandeka, 25, who beat the blind infant to death. ..