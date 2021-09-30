Association helps turn jobseekers into worthy candidates
A group of unemployed youngsters from Bay townships are being turned into worthy job applicants, thanks to the Association of Christian Congregations of SA (Accsa).
On Thursday, the group of 15 unemployed young people were provided with CV drafting tips and guidelines, and interview etiquette by experienced recruiting professionals and even gifted with formal clothing to wear to job interviews...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.