News

Application to revoke bail of Stuurman murder accused withdrawn

Devon Koen
Court reporter
30 September 2021
Donovan Wolf, 31, at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court during a previous court appearance
OUT ON BAIL: Donovan Wolf, 31, at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court during a previous court appearance
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

An application to have the bail of murder accused Donovan Wolf revoked has been withdrawn, with the state apparently no longer considering him a flight risk.

Wolf, 31, had been granted bail of R5,000 on appeal by the high court in Gqeberha in May after his initial bail application failed.

Unhappy with Eastern Cape deputy judge-president David van Zyl’s decision, the prosecution indicated at the time that the matter would be taken on appeal.

But on Thursday, it emerged that the state had withdrawn its latest bid to see Wolf locked up pending the outcome of the murder trial.

Wolf has been charged with the February 10 premeditated murder of fellow Wavecrest resident Clyde Stuurman.

Stuurman, 26, was shot dead after Wolf allegedly tracked him down.

Earlier that evening, his wife had informed him of a suspicious person walking in the open field behind their home.

During his formal bail application, Wolf claimed he had acted in self-defence after Stuurman allegedly lunged at him with a knife.

Evidence by the state included statements from the first responders to the scene where Stuurman’s body was found, in an open field next to the R102.

Wolf was arrested on February 26 after handing himself over to the police.

He spent 84 days in custody after being denied bail by the Humansdorp court.

In March, magistrate Una Rhodes found that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to release him from custody.

The next month, Wolf appealed against Rhodes’ decision, prompting the state to bring an application to refer the matter back to Rhodes for further evidence to be led.

New evidence was then led by state prosecutor Vicky Rossouw, which included statements by two responding paramedics and a ballistics expert which brought into question whether Stuurman was actually armed at the time of the shooting and the distance from which he was shot.

Wolf initially claimed that he had wrestled with Stuurman and during the commotion a shot went off, killing him.

In May, Van Zyl set aside the magistrate’s ruling and granted Wolf bail.

It was this decision the state was initially seeking to appeal against.

In papers filed at the time, senior state advocate Marius Stander claimed Van Zyl had erred in his decision to grant Wolf bail.

A trial date has not yet been arranged.

HeraldLIVE

