Alleged accomplice in prosecutor’s murder dies in hospital under police guard

Less than 48 hours after a Cradock man made his first court appearance in court on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a state prosecutor, his suspected accomplice, a woman police officer, died while under police guard. .

The woman allegedly shot herself before being arrested.

Mdumiseni Mduduzi Mkhize, 45, appeared in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court for the murder on Saturday of district court prosecutor Sivenathi Ralarala, 36..

Ralarala was stationed at Lusikisiki.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Ralarala was at his home in Cradock that evening when Mkhize allegedly arrived and asked to speak to him.

“Ralarala went outside to speak to him, after which his family members heard gunshots.

“They found Ralarala lying on the ground, and he died at the scene,” Ngcakani said.

Swift investigation by the police revealed that Mkhize and another suspect had fled the scene in a silver Hyundai.

The next morning, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the alleged getaway car driving along the R61, away from Mthatha.

“Near Tabase, the police stopped and searched the vehicle,” Ngcakani said.

“Two occupants, Mkhize and a female police sergeant, [were standing] outside the vehicle when the officers searching the vehicle heard a gunshot.

“The police sergeant had a gunshot wound on the head and it is alleged that she shot herself.”

The woman officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was also placed under arrest in connection with Ralarala’s murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 40-year-old woman constable died on Wednesday night in a Mthatha hospital while under police guard.

During the search of the vehicle, police allegedly recovered a 9mm pistol loaded with nine rounds of ammunition as well as one spent cartridge.

Mkhize has been charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

His case was postponed to October 8 for a formal bail application, but the NPA has indicated it will oppose his application due to the seriousness of the offence.

HeraldLIVE