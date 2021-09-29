SMME standoff over restaurant revamp
Upgrade of KFC outlet disrupted after threats and demands for work
Intimidation, threats of violence and demands for work brought the revamp of a popular Gqeberha fast food outlet to a standstill on Tuesday.
Upgrades to the KFC in Albany Road were halted for much of the day as angry SMMEs allegedly threatened to burn down the building and beat up staff — the second such delay to the project...
