Nkandla architect overpaid by more than R5m, witness tells hearing

Five months after architect Minenhle Makhanya was appointed to oversee the upgrades at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, the estimate for the project shot up from R27.8m to R161m.

This is according to evidence from an expert Special Investigating Unit witness at a hearing on Tuesday in which the unit is seeking to recover from Makhanya some of the taxpayers’ money spent on the controversial upgrades.

The witness said documents showed that a few days after a R161m tab in January 2010, it increased to R216m, including the cost of professional fees.

Makhanya, who was appointed as principal architect in August 2009, was “overpaid” by around R5.4m and there was evidence of mismanagement of funding for the project.

The witness, who has not been named, is giving evidence in camera before Special Tribunal judge Kate Pillay sitting in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

The hearing has been closed because sketches, drawings, house plans and other photographs of the homestead, as contained in police and army assessment reports, which could compromise the security of Zuma and his family, are to be presented.