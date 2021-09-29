Kuyga suspect held for possession of stolen goods

Kabega Park police are looking for the owners of various household items after a housebreaking suspect was arrested in Kuyga on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at about 9pm after the police received a tip-off that he might be in possession of stolen goods.

“The information led officers to search a house in Nzotoyi Street, where they discovered various suspected stolen goods to the estimated value of R55,000, including cellphones, power tools, laptops, a television and an edge trimmer,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

The complainant from a nearby housebreaking earlier in September identified some of the goods as items stolen during the break-in.

The suspect was arrested for the possession of stolen goods and is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Beetge said some of the items found had not been claimed, and the police invited recent victims of thefts or break-ins to bring along proof of ownership and to possibly identify their stolen property.

HeraldLIVE