Gqeberha water restored, but system still under pressure

Reservoirs supplying water to the western suburbs of Gqeberha have refilled enough to restore the water supply to areas that have suffered dry taps in recent days.

According to a statement by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the Chelsea reservoir's water level has risen just above 10% of its capacity, meaning the system is still under pressure, but services have been restored.

Officials have called on residents to still use water sparingly and not to stockpile the scarce resource.

According to the flow and pressure monitoring systems the reservoir is struggling to build its storage capacity as most of the water flowing through the system is being absorbed by the reticulation system.

“Furthermore, there is frequently a spike in demand in the morning as people prepare for the day ahead, which is worsened by the fact that the system has been nearly empty for such an extended period of time.

“Because there has not been sufficient time for storage to accumulate, the system remains vulnerable,” the statement read.

Residents who are still experiencing water disruptions should contact the Service Delivery Call Centre at 0800-20-50-50 or via the NMBM App.

