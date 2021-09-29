Flagship water project at Coegakop reaches halfway mark

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Construction at the Coegakop Borehole Water Treatment Plant has reached the halfway mark and Nelson Mandela Bay residents can expect the facility to start pumping processed groundwater into the city’s water supply by August 2022.



On completion, the R260m facility should pump an average of 12.5Ml of water to the city daily...