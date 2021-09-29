Five shocking revelations from the SIU report on Digital Vibes

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s conduct in the approval of the R150m tender to media company Digital Vibes was unlawful, according to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report released on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the publication of the report, which investigated the awarding of National Health Insurance (NHI) media campaigns and the subsequent Covid-19 communications tender to Digital Vibes while Mkhize was in charge.

Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, cited in the report as close associates of the former minister, controlled the company. Mather was the former minister’s strategic communications adviser.

Here are five revelations contained in the report:

Wrongful appointment of Mather

A whistleblower alleged the department of health (NDOH) attempted to appoint Mather as a communication expert but this fell flat because it did not adhere to the supply chain management process.