Didi subsidising trips to help SA get vaccinated

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi is set on playing its part in helping South Africans get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Carina Smith-Allin, Didi’s Head of PR and Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, explains that a lack of accessibility to vaccination sites should not be the reason preventing citizens from getting vaccinated.

“Committed to our goal of being much more than just another ride-hailing service, Didi has taken the initiative to launch our own vaccination drive,” she says.

The journey to herd immunity

The SA government has set a target of vaccinating between 60% and 70% of the adult population by the end of 2021. This goal has been reiterated by the health ministry, led by Dr Joe Phaahla, in its latest briefing before parliament.

As of August 20 2021, all South African adults can register to receive a Covid-19 vaccination. This is a milestone in the country’s vaccination drive and journey to reaching the threshold required for herd immunity against Covid-19.

Vaccination statistics reveal that as of September 1 2021, about 24% of the 39,798,201 total adult population in the country had been vaccinated, while only 5.91% of women and 4.60% of men aged between 18 and 34 had been vaccinated.

“Ensuring young people receive their vaccination is integral and boosts the country's economic recovery, which is why Didi has committed to help,” continues Smith-Allin.

How it will work

Didi’s vaccination drive launched across three provinces in SA on September 27 2021. This includes Gauteng, Cape Town and Gqeberha. The ride-hailing firm is offering 36,000 return trip vouchers to a value of R80, a total subsidy just shy of R1.5m.

These vouchers will be offered to all eligible riders registered on the EVDS and Didi's vaccine application system. There will be a separate product line for vaccination trips on the Didi App interface. Riders will need to enter their vaccination appointment details to receive the return trip voucher, which will be valid for 30 days after registration.

Visit the Didi Global website to find out more.