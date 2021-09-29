Authorities call for justice after KZN LGBTQI+ activist brutally murdered

A 28-year-old LGBTQI+ activist was stabbed, allegedly by her cousin, in the Umbumbulu area south of Durban on Sunday.

Sisanda Gumede was attacked on Sunday afternoon and was taken to hospital bleeding profusely. She died in hospital.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called on community members who witnessed the attack to help police trace the alleged perpetrator.

“Police should spare no time while the alleged perpetrator is not arrested. We must ensure he is arrested to answer for his sin as he attacked a defenceless woman.

“Though information regarding the incident is sketchy, it is alleged the deceased and her cousin had an altercation while at home. Gumede’s murder is understood to be motivated by homophobia as her cousin allegedly gloated after the incident that he had removed the curse from the family,” she said.