Two men arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition

By Herald Reporter - 28 September 2021

A duo, believed to be responsible for recently terrorising the Missionvale community with threats of violence and demanding protection fees from shop owners, have been arrested.

Members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) PE Flying Squad arrested the two men on Monday at about 6pm after a four-day operation...

