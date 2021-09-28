Taxi driver faces court — and boss — after e-hailer pursuit
A taxi driver who allegedly forced an e-hailer off the road and then purposely reversed into him on Monday, must face the full might of the law — and his fuming boss.
A video of the incident, which quickly went viral on Monday, irked the owner of the minibus taxi to the extent that he, too, reported the alleged misuse of his vehicle to the police...
