Serious irregularities revealed in fund to assist struggling artists

Forensic report finds maladministration and mismanagement in scheme overseen by National Arts Council

Court reporter



A forensic investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds meant to help artists during the lockdown, has found that some applicants received more than they should have, while other artists are still waiting.



The report, commissioned by the government, revealed maladministration and mismanagement in implementing the R300m Presidential Economic Stimulus Package (PESP), managed by the National Arts Council, that was announced in October following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic..