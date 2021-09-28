New isiXhosa teacher gets tongues clicking at Graaff-Reinet school
Touted as a leader in transformation, Union Preparatory School in Graaff-Reinet has introduced a unique educational system in terms of which its Xhosa and Afrikaans-speaking pupils are assisted by mother-tongue language experts.
And over the past week there has been a whole lot of clicking going on in the small Karoo town with the introduction of isiXhosa as a subject...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.