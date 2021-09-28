Madiba quilt magic brings children to museum for first time
The launch of the Quilt Travelling Exhibition saw some Nelson Mandela Bay pupils set foot inside a museum for the very first time on Tuesday, where they were met with a colourful array of fabric art.
The showcasing of the quilt exhibition at the Uitenhage Historical Museum in Kariega was part of a two-day event to celebrate Heritage Month through debate and poetry sessions featuring pupils from various schools in the metro...
