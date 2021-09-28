Firefighters quick to respond to Korsten shack blaze
As quickly as a fire flared up and destroyed a shack in Korsten, known for allegedly selling drugs and housing the homeless, so was the response of the emergency services who doused the blaze moments later.
The cause of the shack fire in Curtis Road, which formerly housed an establishment known as Louis Tavern, is not known at this stage...
