Father accused of baby’s murder yet to apply for bail

The Bethelsdorp father accused of beating his 10-month-old son to death will have to wait a little longer before he can apply for bail.

Jason Mandeka, 25, has been in custody since his arrest on Wednesday last week in connection with the murder of his son, Kyle Tiyo.

Mandeka’s case was postponed on Tuesday so that the court could be furnished with his SAPS 69 profile ahead of his formal bail application.

The report will provide clarity on whether Mandeka has any outstanding pending cases or warrants of arrest issued against his name.

It is alleged Mandeka became irate when the boy started crying, despite the boy’s mother, Michelle, telling him that he might just need to be fed or burped.

He allegedly assaulted Michelle and chased her away while keeping Kyle with him overnight.

When Michelle returned to fetch her son the next day, he was already dead.

State prosecutor Melani Hammett had already indicated that the state would oppose bail.

Standing in the dock wearing a green-and-beige jacket, Mandeka briefly turned around to greet his mother, who was sitting in the court gallery.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on October 5.

HeraldLIVE