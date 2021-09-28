Appointment of Nkandla architect shrouded in secrecy, court hears

There was “secrecy” around the appointment of Durban architect Minenhle Makhanya as the lead architect on upgrades to former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

This is the evidence of a key forensic investigator attached to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), who is testifying on the second day of a hearing in which the unit is seeking to hold Makhanya financially responsible for some of the upgrades, which were funded by the taxpayer.

The cost of the project ballooned to R246m, from an original budget of R27m, with controversial add-ons, such as an amphitheatre, “fire pool”, helipad and chicken run.

After a damning report by then public protector Thuli Madonsela, and a Constitutional Court ruling, Zuma eventually paid back R7.8m for “non-security related” upgrades.

The SIU is seeking to claw back R155m from the architect who has pleaded poverty and is unrepresented at the hearing in the Pietermaritzburg high court, presided over by Special Tribunal judge Kate Pillay. Advocate Vinay Gajoo SC is representing the SIU.

The hearing is being heard in camera because sketches, drawings, house plans and other photographs of the homestead, as contained in SAPS and SA National Defence Force assessment reports, which could compromise the security of Zuma and his family, are to be presented.