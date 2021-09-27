'Where is the proof? 'asks alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu as testimony wraps up

After weeks of evidence in the dramatic trial of alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the 46-year-old suggested she was tired of defending herself against the allegations she faces — and said the court could do what it wanted.

“The court can say whatever it wants to say, but I know nothing,” said Ndlovu when state prosecutor Riana Williams told her she was behind the killing of her lover, Maurice Mabasa.

“The last time I saw Maurice was on the morning of October 13 2015, when he left for work. I then received a call from Constable Mugwari [a police officer] asking me where I was and I said, 'I am on my way to Olifantsfontein police station.' That’s when I found out that Maurice was dead.

“But if the court feels that I am the one that killed Maurice, then I don’t know. Where is the proof? It surprises me, but if they say so, then so be it,” she said, signalling the end of a trial which has shocked the nation.

Mabasa, who had been her boyfriend for several years, was found stabbed almost 80 times. His body had been left outside a house in Olifantsfontein, near Clayville, where the couple lived together.