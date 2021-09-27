Virtual party and raw butternut ‘cake’ for two-year-old weighing 345kg

Close to 7,000 people around the world attended a virtual birthday party for Khanyisa, a rare albino baby elephant weighing 345kg.

The jumbo, who turned two, has been a resident at Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) in Limpopo since last year after being found trapped in a snare with severe injuries. She has been cared for by the sanctuary since then.

To mark the birthday Herd invited Khaniysa’s followers and donors from around the world to watch the celebration live on Sunday.

There no were no balloons, candles or party packs as Herd founder Adine Roode did not want to “humanise” the celebration. Instead she and a carer made an elephant-shaped “cake” for Khanyisa with some of her favourite foods, including raw butternut, sweet potatoes and sweetcorn.

“Everyone wanted candles and balloons. She is an elephant and we need to respect that. I didn’t feel comfortable humanising her birthday,” said Roode.