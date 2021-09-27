Two men accused of hit-style murder identified as shooters by witness

PREMIUM

Moments after buying some fruit from a street vendor in Durban Road, Jimmy Valentine collapsed and died after being shot several times in an alleged hit.



Testifying at the beginning of the trial of two men in the regional court in Gqeberha on Monday, a witness to the January 17 2020 shooting and alleged victim of attempted murder told the court that he knew the shooters and saw them with guns in their hands...