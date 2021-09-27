Two arrested within an hour of Bethelsdorp shooting

Gqeberha police’s Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) arrested two suspects within an hour of a shooting in Bethelsdorp that left one man dead and another wounded on Sunday morning.

The body of Menalik Maleba, 22, was found with a gunshot wound to the side of the head in his house in the Vastrap informal settlement, while another man, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the face, but managed to flee the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that Maleba and the second victim were at Maleba’s home when at least one armed suspect entered and opened fire at them.

“Investigators from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation’s Gang Investigation Unit found the victim at hospital. He was taken to hospital by private transport,” Naidu said.

“It is further alleged that after the shooting, the suspect drove away with Maleba’s vehicle, a VW Polo classic. The vehicle’s details were immediately circulated and within an hour, AGU members spotted the vehicle driving in Booysen Park Drive. Two of the three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and detained.”

She said the suspects, 24 and 29, were detained on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property for being in possession of Maleba’s car. The car was confiscated for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso welcomed the speedy arrests by the AGU members. She also appealed to the community to work with police rather than harbour criminals.

