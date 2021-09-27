SIU case to recover millions from Nkandla architect begins in high court behind closed doors

The case in which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is seeking to claw back some of the R246m spent on upgrades at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead began in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

The SIU's Special Tribunal wants Minenhle Makhanya to pay back about R155m for the upgrades which were funded by the taxpayer.

However, the hearing is being heard in camera.

On application by the SIU, judge Kate Pillay ordered that the hearing be held behind closed doors because of confidential security information about Zuma’s homestead, which was expected to be disclosed.

The first witness to testify on behalf of the SIU is an expert forensic investigator.

Among the controversial upgrades were an amphitheatre, a swimming pool – labelled a “fire pool”, a helipad, a chicken run and expensive fencing.