Severe water disruptions for Gauteng after Eskom sub-station outage

Water supply will be severely disrupted many areas of Gauteng on Monday after a power outage at an Eskom sub-station.

Rand Water said its Zuikerbosch water treatment works in Vereeniging had been “severely affected by a power interruption” at Eskom’s Snowden sub-station due to a veld fire on Sunday afternoon.

“Eskom is working on restoring power but cannot provide an estimated return to service,” said Rand Water.

“The power outage has resulted in Rand Water losing 60% of its production capacity at the Zuikerbosch water treatment works.”