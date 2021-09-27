Nelson Mandela Bay records 49 new Covid-19 cases

At least 49 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the northern areas reporting the most active cases in the metro.

According to the latest figures from the health department, more than 100 active cases were spread across the northern areas as of Sunday, with Booysen Park and Gelvandale reporting 23 and 20 cases, respectively.

Other hotspots in the metro include Kariega with 74 cases, Lorraine with 25 and Motherwell with 24.

To date, 4,058 Bay residents have died due to Covid-19, while 88,791 have recovered.

