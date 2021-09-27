Man, 32, drives off cliff at Port St Johns

Port St Johns police have opened an inquest into the death of a 32-year-old man who drove his car off a cliff on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said the incident occurred at about 8.50am while a group of five people were at the Air Strip cliff taking pictures.

“The 32-year-old got into the car and started it,” Matola-Mvanyashe said.

“The vehicle careened off the cliff.

“It took several hours for the search-and-rescue team to retrieve the body.

The deceased was identified as Zukisa Nkosiyaphantsi, from Port St Johns.

HeraldLIVE