Man, 32, drives off cliff at Port St Johns
Port St Johns police have opened an inquest into the death of a 32-year-old man who drove his car off a cliff on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said the incident occurred at about 8.50am while a group of five people were at the Air Strip cliff taking pictures.
“The 32-year-old got into the car and started it,” Matola-Mvanyashe said.
“The vehicle careened off the cliff.
“It took several hours for the search-and-rescue team to retrieve the body.
The deceased was identified as Zukisa Nkosiyaphantsi, from Port St Johns.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.