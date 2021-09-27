News

Man, 32, drives off cliff at Port St Johns

By Riaan Marais - 27 September 2021
Community members castrated and killed a man accused of raping two girls in Ivory Park near Tembisa on Saturday night.
Community members castrated and killed a man accused of raping two girls in Ivory Park near Tembisa on Saturday night.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Port St Johns police have opened an inquest into the death of a 32-year-old man who drove his car off a cliff on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said the incident occurred at about 8.50am while a group of five people were at the Air Strip cliff taking pictures.

“The 32-year-old got into the car and started it,” Matola-Mvanyashe said.

“The vehicle careened off the cliff.

“It took several hours for the search-and-rescue team to retrieve the body.

The deceased was identified as Zukisa Nkosiyaphantsi, from Port St Johns.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read