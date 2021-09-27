Father of murdered blind baby appears in court
While the distraught family of a blind, 10-month old baby finalised his funeral arrangements on Monday, the boy’s father appeared in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha for allegedly murdering him.
Jason Kevin Mandeka, 26, allegedly beat Kyle Tiyo to death by punching him in the face because he could not handle the little boy’s continuous crying...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.