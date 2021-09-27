Eastern Cape heads list of shame with police brutality

Exactly two years ago this month, security guard Thembisile Ludziya was shot 18 times, allegedly by heavily armed police officers at his home in Duncan Village.



He was killed after police “received a tip-off” about his involvement in cash-in-transit heists — something never tested in court. Today, his family is still in the dark as to who killed him and why. They also say there has been no proof that he was being investigated by police...