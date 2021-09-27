Cradock woman arrested for illegal ammunition stockpile

A Cradock woman was arrested on Sunday after the police allegedly found her in possession of illegal ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said the woman, 52, was arrested after a tip-off.

Members of the Cradock Public Order Policing unit executed a search warrant at her home and allegedly found 55 rounds of ammunition, one magazine, 11 cartridges, 53g of gunpowder and two projectiles.

She will appear in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court this week on charges of illegal possession of ammunition.

HeraldLIVE