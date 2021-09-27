Cookhouse police arrest man with gun, drugs

The Cookhouse Visible Policing Unit arrested a man at the weekend for the illegal possession of a firearm and drugs.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the 33-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday after his vehicle was stopped and searched on the N10 highway.

“A 9mm firearm, eight rounds of ammunition and three packets of tik were confiscated. The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing,” Rawlinson said.

The suspect will appear in the Cookhouse magistrate's court this week.

HeraldLIVE