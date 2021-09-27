Burst pipe causes water disruptions in western, northern suburbs

Residents in the western parts of Gqeberha can expect significantly lowered water pressure, or even dry taps, after repairs to a burst pipe on Monday.

A statement issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality stated that a burst pipe had caused a significant drop in water pressure at the Stanford Road pump station, and despite repairs being completed and the pipes being reopened, the pressure had remained low.

“Water is still being supplied, but it is being used entirely by the lower-lying areas, leaving nothing for the higher-lying parts.

“We appeal to residents in the low-lying areas to please reduce their water consumption,” the statement read.

Repairs to the pipeline have taken longer than expected, with three separate bursts discovered since repairs on the line began.

Municipal teams are investigating the issue and troubleshooting to determine if there are any more serious issues along the affected line.

Meanwhile, residents can take note of the following locations where water tankers will be made available:

Roaming in Barcelona;

Verdun Road, Checkers;

Airport;

Hunters Retreat SPAR;

Sherwood SPAR;

Schauderville Moore Dyke;

Roaming in Malabar, Extension 6;

Linton Grange Pick n Pay;

Roaming in Gelvandale and Parkside; and

La Provence, Old Seaview Road.

HeraldLIVE