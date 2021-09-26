Man, 30, fatally stabbed during drunken brawl

A man was fatally stabbed during a drunken brawl in New Brighton on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Nkosinathi Ndala, 30, had been drinking with the suspect at a property in Tuta Lane, New Brighton, when an argument broke out about 8.30pm.

The suspect allegedly assaulted Ndala, who responded by stabbing him in the face with a broken bottle.

The suspect fled but returned moments later with a knife and allegedly stabbed Ndala in the stomach, chest and arm.

Ndala died on the scene and the suspect was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating.

HeraldLIVE