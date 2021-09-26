Defacing of Tutu mural a reminder that curse of racism still exists in SA: Ramphele

“For this hatred to be repeated, decades later, by someone scrawling, ‘Ek is 'n k****r’, on a mural of the archbishop in central Cape Town, casts a slur on our democracy. It speaks to the work still ahead to complete the journey, his journey, to restore our humanity,” said Ramphele.

She said sadly, Tutu was no stranger to such abuse.

“In the 1980s at the height of the anti-apartheid struggle Tutu was regularly threatened by hatemongers, including the security police. His family received horrible phone calls, he was the target of graffiti — and in one unsavoury incident, in 1989, a baboon foetus was hung outside their home in an attempt, police later said, to bewitch him,” said Ramphele.

“Despite the archbishop’s consistent advocacy for nonracialism, justice, compassion and love, because of the prominence of his position in the church and the struggle, he was widely reviled in white society. If looks could kill he would have been dead many times over, he has often said,” she added.

Ramphele said this incident came at a time when the nation should be preparing to celebrate Tutu, who turns 90 on October 7.