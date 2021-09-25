Ramaphosa bids farewell to ‘dedicated, hard-working’ Hlengiwe Mkhize

Ramaphosa said Mkhize was a proud and tested member of the ANC. “She has left a void in the ANC, more so at this crucial time when we are consolidating renewal and unity in the ANC.

“She also leaves us while we are in the midst of a local government elections campaign. This is the time when we are counting on seasoned leaders like her to rally our people to vote on November 1.”

Ramaphosa said he will miss Mkhize’s boundless energy, cheerful spirit as well as her wicked sense of humour, even when she was not well.

“I will miss running into her in the various corridors where she’d pull me aside for quick chats which were concise and to the point. When she spoke of problems, she also told me how she was resolving them. I was truly lucky to have had her as a member of my team,” he said.

Her husband, Pat Mkhize, said when specialists told him his wife had lung cancer he was in utter shock and disbelief. “As if it was not enough, the respectful lung specialists continued to say that she is not going to make it beyond this specific period and kwasa ekuseni (it dawned at midday).”

He said he told a specialist there was no way his wife was going to step down from her government job, “knowing her faith in God and her tenacity to serve the people”.

When he told his wife what the specialist had said about her diagnosis, Mkhize said: “Ngiyabonga ngoba ngihambe kahle phambi kwaNkulunkulu naphambi kwabantu. Ngidabukele izingane zethu. (At least I have walked well and done accordingly in God’s eyes and in the eyes of the people. I feel sorry for our children).”