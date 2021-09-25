Police hunt for suspect after man killed in Humansdorp

Humansdorp police are on the hunt for a suspect after a 54-year-old man was murdered on Friday evening.

According to the police, an anonymous person phoned emergency services in Humansdorp and informed them of an injured person, Enoch Adoons, lying at the golf course at Kwanomzamo in Humansdorp.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said Adoons was found lying on the ground at the golf course, where he had succumbed to multiple head injuries.

“A case of murder is under investigation and at this stage, no-one has been arrested,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with the information that may assist them in the investigation to contact Detective Sergeant TM Sana on 073-814-148 or call the crime stop number 08600-10111.

Information received will be confidential.

HeraldLIVE